ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Local kids made a splash to celebrate the end of the “Summer Reading Club”

The North Suburban Library District hosted a pool party at Walt Williamson Pool, 115 E Chapel St. The Summer Reading Club lasts eight weeks, with kids getting reading logs and activities to complete. They get prizes like a free book and a coupon for Culver’s once they are finished.

The library likes to promote the program so children can avoid what they call the “summer slide.”

“It’s really important for the kids to read over the summer to maintain their reading, and so then when they go back into the fall that they are ready to begin learning, get right back on track,” said Melissa Fish and Tricia Johnson, assistants at North Suburban Library. “So we just want to be able to celebrate for the kids and tell them what a great job they’ve done.”

The library plans to host another pool party in August for the end of summer.