ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockton residents are being asked to answer questions about their health for the second time.

It stems from the fire at the former Rockton Chemtool plant. It is voluntary, and those who do take part will be asked how they were exposed, if they are experiencing new or worsening symptoms and if they have received care.

It is a follow-up to a survey taken shortly after the fire, which found that those living south-east of the blaze experienced the most symptoms. These included respiratory, skin, eye, ear, nose, throat and mental health symptoms.

Winnebago County Health Department Officials will be going door-to-door this week. Residents who wish to take the survey can do so on the health department’s website.