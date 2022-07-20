ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Village of Rockton says the clean-up and demolition of the Chemtool, Inc. site is expected to begin this week.

On June 14th, 2021, investigators found a contractor hit a pipe that spilled oil that caught fire.

About 70 employees were working at the time but were able to evacuate.

There were dozens of explosions and smoke was visible from many miles away.

Rockton residents within one mile of the plant were forced to evacuate their homes for four days.

The Village of Rockton said the cleanup is required to bring the site into compliance with Illinois environmental laws and regulations.

Residents may see large trucks moving to and from the site removing debris, the Village said in a press release.

The cleanup effort will be overseen by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley have filed a lawsuit against Chemtool, claiming the company put the public’s health and welfare in danger.

The lawsuits are calling for Chemtool to pay for any damages and cover the costs the State and County have incurred responding to the incident.