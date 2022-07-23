ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A six-foot tall statue will soon be outside Hononegah High School’s field house.

Artist Kate Fitch shared the process used to create the statue of Hononegah Saturday afternoon at a “Meet The Artist” event. It was part of “Rockton Remembers” and “Jill Rae Finally Art’s” project.

Hononegah is the wife of Stephen Mack Jr., an early settler in the Rockton region. She is depicted as a pregnant woman in the sculpture.

“We didn’t have an actual photo of Hononegah herself, but we had her direct descendants, and so from that I was able to collaborate and make the sculpture to represent her,” Fitch said.

Those who want to support the project can send donations to the Rockton Remembers Hononegah Statue Fund.