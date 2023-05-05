ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockton’s Dairyhaus has a new title to add to its name.

On Friday, the Illinois Office of Tourism celebrated the Dairyhaus with an “Illinois Made” award, granted to businesses whose uniquely Illinoisian style and creativity set them apart from others.

The homemade ice cream shop is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Owner Brent Murray thanked his mom for the shop’s success, as well as the entire Stateline-area.

Rockford Roasting Company, Rockford Art Deli, Fire Department Coffee, and Barnstormer Distillery have also all received the “Illinois Made” award.