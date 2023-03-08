MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Food, candy and beverage sales at a Walgreens location in Mill Valley, California, were suspended due to a rodent problem. A store employee told a KRON4 reporter who visited on Tuesday night that they were told not to sell food items from their store, but were not informed why or how long the stoppage would last.

Video and photos from the Walgreens, which is located on Shoreline Drive, shows shelves stocked full of food with signs taped to the front. The printed signs read “All food, candy, beverage sales are temporarily suspended.”

(Noelle Bellow/KRON) (Noelle Bellow/KRON) (Noelle Bellow/KRON)

KRON4 reached out to another Bay Area Walgreens location, which said it was selling food items as normal. KRON4 also reached out to Marin County Health and Human Services to see if they were aware of sales being suspended at the location and are awaiting a response.

The Mill Valley location suspending food sales comes on the heels of California Gov. Gavin Newsom announcing that the state would be suspending all business with Walgreens.

KRON4 also reached out to Walgreens but hasn’t yet received a response.