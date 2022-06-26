(WTVO) — The fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade continued on Sunday.

Demonstrations happened nationwide, and a few of them turned violent. A pregnancy care center in Longmont, Colorado was vandalized with spray paint that said “if abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.” The building was then set on fire.

Several banks and coffee shops in Portland were broken into. Vehicles were damaged and a pregnancy resource center there was also vandalized.

Protests in Los Angeles led to several arrests. One man reportedly threw fireworks and a makeshift blowtorch at a police officer. That person is now charged with Attempted Murder.