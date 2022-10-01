ELIZABETH, Ill. (WTVO) – A man is hurt after getting ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash in Jo Daviess County.

Sheriff’s deputies found Jared Vesely, 29, and his vehicle in the ditch on the east side of Illinois Route 84 just after 10 p.m. Friday night in rural Elizabeth. Vesely was transported to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office says Vesely lost control of his vehicle while traveling southbound just north of W. Sawmill Road, when his vehicle struck an access road and overturned several times.

This was a single-vehicle crash, which remains under investigation.