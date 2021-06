ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A Rockford intersection is shutdown after a rollover accident Wednesday evening.

Rollover Accident with Injuries: the intersection of School St and N. Central Ave is shut down while officers investigate a two vehicle accident. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 17, 2021

The accident happened around 8 p.m. at N. Central Ave. and School St..

Rockford Police on scene said the driver of a sedan ran a red light and t-boned a truck.

The truck rolled over.

The driver of the truck had no pulse when first responders arrived, but was revived by officers.

The driver of the sedan fled the scene on foot.