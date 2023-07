TENNESEE (WTVO) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in a car crash on Thursday morning while en route to a campaign event, a spokesperson said.

No one was injured in the accident involving DeSantis’ campaign bus.

“We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail,” spokesperson Brian Griffin said.

DeSantis was scheduled to appear at campaign events Tuesday in Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Franklin.