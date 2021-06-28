Roscoe girl to compete in Scripps Spelling Bee competition

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Roscoe Middle School student is about to compete in a nationally televised spelling bee.

Eighth grader Avani Joshi is going to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Florida. She has spelled her way to the top 11 spellers around the globe.

The competition started virtually, on June 12th, but even before that, Joshi was competing in local competitions.

“Ever since I have become more cognizant of about the world of spelling a few years later, I decided that why can’t I do this too,” she said. “Everyone in my family is very supportive of me, especially my mom who always stays up long nights with me, and my dad always encouraged me to do my best every time. The support by my family has always encouraged me to do my best, stay calm, and give it my all.”