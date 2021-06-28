Roscoe middle schooler to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee competition

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Roscoe Middle School student is about to compete in a nationally televised spelling bee.

Eighth grader Avani Joshi is going to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Florida.

The competition started virtually, on June 12th, but even before that, Joshi was competing in local competitions.

“Shorts words can usually be the trickiest,” she explained.

Joshi has put in long hours preparing herself, to spell her way to the top.

“This has been a childhood dream ever since I watched that 2009 Bee and later on when I kept watching bees, I thought why can’t I reach the finals, why can’t I reach the stage and so I started devoting myself to spelling,” she said.

She’s one of 11 players that will take to the stage during the finals.

“Ever since I have become more cognizant of about the world of spelling a few years later, I decided that why can’t I do this too,” she said. “Everyone in my family is very supportive of me, especially my mom who always stays up long nights with me, and my dad always encouraged me to do my best every time. The support by my family has always encouraged me to do my best, stay calm, and give it my all.”

Her family has been cheering her on each step of the way.

“This year she put her heart out in the sense that how hard work paid off,” Ashutosh Joshi, Avani’s dad, said. “Everybody has different emotions, so if you aren’t participating you have different emotions. If you’re a parent you have different emotion, if you are sister you have different emotion.”

“It’s not just been a victory for me, it’s been a victory for us all,” Avani said.