ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Roscoe Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect wanted for theft to a business on Willowbrook Road.

Police did not identify the business, but released a photo of the suspect and a vehicle in the hopes that an identification can be made, and the alleged perpetrator apprehended.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roscoe Police at 815-623-7338.