Roscoe soldier graduates training course for Illinois National Guard

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Spc. Justin Dougherty, of Roscoe, was one of 17 soldiers to graduate the Motor Transport Operator Reclassification Course at the Illinois National Guard Training Institute.

“Nothing happens until something moves,” said 1st Sgt. James Davis, of Springfield, Illinois, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 129th Regiment (RTI) and Commercial Transportation Officer, U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Illinois National Guard. “You have learned a skill set that not many people have. But it’s a lot more than just driving a truck.”

Davis said that as motor transport operators they’ll be among the first Soldiers called up when needed.

“There will be supplies that need to be moved, and you’ll be there to back up the front line troops,” he said.