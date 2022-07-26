ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Deputies from the Illinois State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force have arrested Gavin Fraser, 20, who is charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography.

According to the ISP, Fraser’s home, in the 900 block of Night Owl Lane, was raided on Tuesday after an investigation. Police said evidence was gathered at the residence that led to his arrest.

He was charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Dissemination of Child Pornography.