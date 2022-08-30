ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of Roscoe residents hosted a press conference Tuesday afternoon to announce that they will be teaming up.

The conference took place at Jessica’s Restaurant, 5091 Edgemere Ct. Current Village Trustee Carol Gustafson is running for village president, leading a slate of potential village trustee’s in the upcoming primary next year.

Joining her in the slate are Roscoe residents Michael Wright, Michael Sima and William Babcock. All four have common goals and ideas.

“It’s very frustrating to see colleagues here just simply not listen to residents, not engage in conversation, not listen to the reason debates and just simply not even express why they voted the way they voted,” Gustafson said. “There’s no understanding.”

The consolidated primary election for Roscoe is February 28, and the consolidated general election is April 4.