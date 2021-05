ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public School District plans to keep kids healthy and nourished over summer break.

For the final weeks of school, kids can pick up meal kits at their bus stop through June 4th. Grab-and-go breakfast and lunches are available at four school buildings through June 8th.

Both options are only offered on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Then, when school lets out on June 10th, kids can find meals at a list of schools through the summer.

Find that list here.