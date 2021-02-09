RPS 205 extends housing program meant to recruit more teachers to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The pandemic made RPS 205’s search for qualified teachers a little more difficult. But administrators hope an incentive program will push educators on the fence in the right direction.

“How do we convince them to give the Midwest a try, and how do we convince them that Rockford is a destination?” explained Matt Zediker, the chief human resource officer for RPS 205.

Tuesday evening, the Rockford School Board agreed to continue funding an incentive program designed to convince young teachers to work in the Forest City by offering them money to help pay for housing.

“For a young teacher, a young professional to have a solid career, a good-paying job, and then at the very beginning we help out with some rent assistance, we’re hoping that those are the types of incentives that get them to Rockford,” explained Zediker.

Participating teachers receive a monthly stipend of $750. 2020 was the first year for the program. The district originally budgeted enough to help recruit 10 teachers, but because of the pandemic only four teachers took part.

“Our recruitment trips that typically happen in March and April didn’t occur, and that impacts the number of people we can really get in front of in terms of recruiting Rockford,” explained Zediker.

But the district’s head of human resources says that he is optimistic more will take advantage this year.

“The survey results we got back from those that are receiving the housing had nothing but positive things to say. They responded that they do feel a sense of community in Rockford, and all have applied to become permanent teachers,” Zediker added.

Zediker says concerns about a shortage of educators haven’t gone away. COVID-19 has made it even more likely young people will complete their student teaching close to home.

He thinks the district’s incentive programs will only continue to grow moving forward.

“As we see this, year-in and year-out, we’re hoping to build off of it, and then gradually it becomes larger and larger,” he added.