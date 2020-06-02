RPS 205 issues distance learning surveys to prepare for next school year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For those coming back to school in the fall, Rockford Public School officials are asking for your help as they plan for next school year.

District 205 launched surveys for staff, parents, and students to fill out. Officials need feedback on remote learning–whether it was a positive experience or if families had troubles with the process.

The input will be used to plan for next school year.

“What we are going to be shifting to is we hope largely face to face instruction. We know there will be some limitations. There may be some families that don’t feel comfortable sending their children back just yet. or faculty that may have some health concerns. But ultimately we that that is going to be the most likely scenario come the fall,” explained RPS 205 Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett.

