RPS 205 Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett under quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public School District Superintendent Ehren Jarrett is working from home after a family member tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced on Monday.

Dr. Jarrett is reportedly not experiencing any symptoms as is currently waiting on test results.

School officials say that he will follow the district’s protocol and remain quarantined until Oct. 26th– just as students and staff are required to do.

He will participate in the Oct. 13 School Board meeting via Zoom.

