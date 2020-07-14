RPS Board to vote on removing Columbus Day holiday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Holidays celebrated in Rockford Public Schools could change for the new school year.

Tuesday night, RPS Board members will decide whether to eliminate October 12th–Columbus Day–from the 2020 schedule.

In its place, the board would introduce November 3rd–or Election Day–as a paid holiday.

Activists have long opposed celebrating Columbus Day, but the momentum in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

