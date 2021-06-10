RTMD to bring mobile vaccination clinics to Rockford events this summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mass Transit District has partnered with the Winnebago County Health Department to host mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics this summer.

An RMTD bus will bring a mobile clinic to several community events this summer, including Rockford City Market, Community Block Party at Soar Assembly, Live at Levings, and Food Truck Tuesday.

RMTD’s director, Michael Stubbe, says it’s exciting to see how the bus company can help the local vaccination effort.

“From February on ’til recently, we’re providing free rides on our fixed route, fair transit services, to get people to vaccination sites,” Stubbe said. “Now, we have the opportunity to deliver that vaccination site to a neighborhood, to a location, to make it real easy for folks to get to those places.”

This Friday is the last day to get a vaccination at the Sandy Hollow Mass Vaccination Center, 321 Sandy Hollow Rd.

After that, most of the shots will be delivered at New Zion Baptist Church, 4747 W Riverside Blvd; the Winnebago County Health Department, 555 N Court St; doctors offices and pharmacies, and mobile clinics.