Russia sends plane full of medical equipment to U.S.

(WTVO) — Vladimir Putin is sending a cargo plane loaded with medical supplies to the U.S. after President Donald Trump accepted an offer of humanitarian aid on Tuesday.

The Russian military transport plan left Moscow on Tuesday night and will arrive in the U.S. on Wednesday, The Guardian reported.

“Trump gratefully accepted this humanitarian aid,” Putin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters. “Now that this situation has affected everyone without exception and is global, there is no alternative to joint action in the spirit of partnership and mutual help.”

Peskov said that Putin “assumes that when US makers of medical equipment and materials have gained speed, they too will be able to reciprocate if necessary”.

Russia is also in need of masks and medical equipment, as the country faces 2,777 cases of COVID-19.

The United States currently has 188,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 3,900 deaths.