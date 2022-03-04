NEW YORK (WTVO) — RT America, the Russian state-funded network operating in the United States, will shut down operations and lay off most employees, per a CNN report.



T&R Productions, the production company that operates the network, asserts the shut down is the result of “unforeseen business interruption events.”



This news comes shortly after DirecTV and Roku announced they would no longer carry the station on their platforms.

RT America has been strongly criticized for some time now as a mouthpiece for Russian President Vladimir Putin. In response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, several companies have announced a severing of business relationships with Russian owned companies.