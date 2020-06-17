RV sales on the rise as motor homes seen as safe alternative to air travel during pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the age of COVID-19, many vacationers are steering clear of air travel and finding a safer way to get away.

“Ever since I retired, it’s been an idea in the back of my head to get a camper,” said Brian Green. “And just lately, it’s gone from the back of my head to into the front of my head.

Green says he’s thinking about buying an recreational vehicle to visit state and national parks.

“Ever since I got out into the work world, I haven’t really done all that much traveling,” he said. “Now I’m retired. What else do I have to do?”

Terry Franklin, the owner of Winnebago Motor Homes, at 6841 Auburn St, says RV sales are on the rise.

“It is a nice, safe way for people to enjoy the outdoors with their families, so, consequently, sales have been very strong,” he said. “We anticipate strong sales through the rest of the summer.”

An RV allows people to trek comfortably across the country, Franklin said, while avoiding some of the typical crowds.

“It is a fun way to go see the country,” he added. “It’s certainly much safer than jumping on an airplane or something like that.”

“A lot of different states are opening up their stat parks, so it’s starting to get a little easier to find a spot to go camping all the time,” Franklin said.

Franklin says his inventory is running low as manufacturers work overtime to keep up with the rising demand.

“We are a little bit low on units right now. We’re waiting for the factory to catch up, and they’re certainly working full time right now and trying to fill all the orders.”

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says that, although state parks have reopened for camping, social distancing and wearing a mask when within 6 feet of another person should still be observed to help stop the spread of the virus.

