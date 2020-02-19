Ryan Newman showing ‘great improvement’ after horrific Daytona 500 crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WTVO) — NASCAR driver Ryan Newman, who was hospitalized after a horrific crash Monday in the Daytona 500, is showing “great improvement,” according to a statement released on Wednesday.
Roush Fenway Racing released a statement, saying, “The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters,” the statement said.
Newman’s car flipped over, rolled, and was hit by another car in the final lap of the race.
