(WTVO) — Actor Ryan Reynolds is set to sell Mint Mobile in a $1.35 billion deal to T-Mobile, the Wall Street Journal reports.

T-Mobile announced the purchase on Wednesday, which also includes Ka-ena Corp, its parent company.

Reynolds acquired a minority stake in the upstart cellular company in 2019 and served as its spokesperson in a series of commercials. As part of the new deal, Reynolds will stay on in his “creative role on behalf of Mint.”

“I never dreamt I’d own a wireless company and I certainly never dreamt I’d sell it to T-Mobile,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “Life is strange and I’m incredibly proud and grateful.”

“Mint Mobile is the best deal in wireless, and today’s news only enhances our ability to deliver for our customers,” Reynolds added in a statement about the acquisition. “We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom, Tammy Reynolds, as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom’s slightly-above-average mahjong skills.”

Mint Mobile was created in 2016 with the goal of delivering “affordable, premium wireless” service, according to CNN.

On Wednesday, T-Mobile Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said the company’s $15 per month pricing plan would stay in place.

“Over the long-term, we’ll also benefit from applying the marketing formula Mint has become famous for across more parts of T-Mobile.” he wrote.