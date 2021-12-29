“Safe Ride Home” program back for start of 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – LaMonica Beverages is sponsoring the Winnebago County Sheriff Department’s New Year’s Eve “Safe Ride Home” Initiative.



Deputies will provide safe rides home from 11:00pm to 3:00am on Friday, December 31, 2021.



People who are in need of a ride home after New Year’s Eve events should call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line (815) 282-2600.



Rides will only be given to a residence and not to bars or other businesses in Winnebago County.



The Sheriff’s Department encourages citizens to drive safely and responsibly. Don’t drive distracted, watch your speed and always buckle up.