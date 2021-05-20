Saliva test offered at UIC Rockford COVID testing center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UIC College of Medicine’s COVID-19 testing site is now offering a saliva test as an alternative to a nasal swab.

Officials with the testing site, at 1601 Parkview Ave, says the saliva test works as a person spits into a tube and the sample is sent to a lab for analysis. The test results come back within 24 hours.

Alex Stagnaro-Green, Regional Dean of UIC Rockford, says there are several advantages to the saliva test, saying it is less invasive than the nasal swab.

“The second is that it’s more of a sensitive test than that nasal test. It can pick up the individual who has the virus before they become symptomatic, and that’s how we want to find people,” Stagnaro-Green said. “We want to stop the spread of the virus.”

The saliva test will be available at the UIC Rockford Campus testing center every Tuesday and Thursday.

