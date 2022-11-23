SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WTVO) — The San Francisco Police Department is asking the city for permission to authorize the use of lethal force by its robots.

According to Mission Local, a petition has been submitted to the city’s Board of Supervisors, asking for permission to allow the robots to kill suspects deemed a sufficient threat when “risk of loss of life to members of the public or officers is imminent and outweighs any other force option available to SFPD.”

The proposal has been met with heavy criticism, including from Board Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who asked that language reading “Robots shall not be used as a Use of Force against any person” be inserted into the policy language.

The police department removed the language from the draft policy. Peskin later acknowledged “there could be scenarios where deployment of lethal force was the only option.”

The San Francisco Police Department currently uses 17 remote-controlled robots, which are typically used for bomb disposal and remote inspections.

Some of the robots are equipped with blank shotgun shells, which they can use to disrupt an explosive device.

Civil rights attorneys in San Francisco have argued against the militarization of police, with Tiffany Moyer, a senior staff attorney for the Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area saying, “We are living in a dystopian future, where we debate whether the police may use robots to execute citizens without a trial, jury, or judge.

“This is not normal,” she continued. “No legal professional or ordinary resident should carry on as if it is normal.”

The first case of a police robot killing a person was reported in 2016 when Dallas police strapped plastic explosives to a robot that was used to kill a sharpshooter who had murdered five officers.

According to KRON, the policy will come up for a vote before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.