Sand Park Pool to reopen on June 12

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Sand Park Pool will reopen on June 12th, after being shuttered since 2018, thanks to $260,000 in new funding.

Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) helped secure money from ReBuild Illinois capital funds to repair and maintain the pool after the Rockford Park District said it was unable to afford upkeep to the public pool.

“Sand Park Pool is one of many Rockford Park District amenities that improve our quality of life and make our region an attractive place to live,” Stadelman said. “I believe investing in our recreational infrastructure is a smart use of state resources.”

The money will pay for new filters and controls for Penguin Pond, new chemical controls for the main pool, concrete repairs around the wading and main pools, new LED lighting, large umbrellas for shade and trash cans, and pool liner and slide motors for Penguin Pond.

Reports show that in 2017 nearly 13,500 guests went to Sand Park Pool.

Alpine Pool, at 4310 Newburg Road, and Harkins Aquatics Center, at 910 Acorn Street, will also reopen, starting June 19th.

The public pools will operate under new safety regulations and reduced operating hours.