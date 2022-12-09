ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Santa and Mrs. Claus took time away from their busy schedule by meeting children in Rockton this week.

The jolly couple made a stop at William’s Tree Farm Wednesday, a little more than two weeks ahead of Santa’s big Christmas Eve trip around the world.

Eyewitness News caught up with Santa and Mrs. Claus and learned how they’re getting ready for Christmas and how local boys and girls can make sure they stay on the Nice List.

“The quickest way to the Naughty List is by fighting,” Santa said, referring to how encourages boys and girls to get along with their friends and brothers and sisters. “The other is not listening.”

He added because he’s “always watching,” children tend to find their way back to the Nice List by Christmas.

To make sure he’s ready for Christmas Eve, Santa said he’e been exercising his reindeer. He said the trip to Rockton was one of the longest trips they’ve taken this year and that they are just about ready for Dec. 24.

Santa also revealed a secret about his elves. He said the hardworking little helpers are usually well behaved but when the big guy’s away, they often get a bit rambunctious.

“They’ll have Nerf wars, and they’re just rabble rousers,” he said. “So, we have to sometimes have Mrs. Claus reprimand them.”

He added that he’s just about through checking things off his list of gifts he’s going to bring all the area children on Christmas Eve. He says as he delivers thousands of presents, he and Mrs. Claus only want one thing this year.

“We just want more love in this world,” he said. “We can’t have enough love between family members, between neighbors, and just between the world in general.”

There are four more chances for children to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at Williams Tree Farm before Christmas. They’ll be on hand from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18. Admission is free.

Williams Tree Farm is at 4661 Yale Bridge Road, Rockton.