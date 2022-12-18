(WTVO) — Santa and Mrs. Claus are living large in the North Pole, and many are curious about what old St. Nick’s house is like.

It is a three bed, two bath, 2,50 square foot home sitting on a 25-acre property. It features a state-of-the-art toy workshop, reindeer stables and, of course, cabins for all the elves.

The estimated value is $1.1 million, which is up from last year when it was priced at an even $1 million.

Santa’s house is one of the most viewed houses on Zillow. People can also take a 3D tour of the elf village in addition to checking out the Claus’ crib.