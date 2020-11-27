Sarah Fuller ready to make female student-athlete history against Missouri Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Two days after saying Sarah Fuller would be available as “an option” for the Vanderbilt University Commodores football team Saturday against Missouri, the school, and the student-athlete appeared to lean further into what would be a first in Power 5 conference football.

Fuller, a senior soccer goalkeeper, was recruited to the football team this week as Derek Mason’s team has faced a roster shortage for kicking specialists brought on by injuries and coronavirus.

“I made the first one and I kept making them,” Fuller said of her work at practice in a story posted by the school’s athletic department. “It sounds really good to me. It’s different than a soccer ball, but it felt good.”

Photo Credit: Vanderbilt Athletics

“I think it’s amazing and incredible. But I’m also trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do and I want to help the team out and I want to do the best that I can,” Fuller said. “Placing that historical aspect aside just helps me focus in on what I need to do. I don’t want to let them down in anyway.

“It’s an honor they called on me to be able to do this and help them out.”

Kickoff for the game is set for 11am in Columbia at Faurot Field