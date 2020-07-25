Saturday is ‘National Hire a Veteran Day’

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — If you’re lucky enough to need to hire employees right now, there’s one pool of candidates you can take a special look at. Veterans!

Employers of all sizes are reminded this Saturday, on “National Hire a Veteran Day,” that those who have served often made ideal team members.

Many veterans learn highly specialized skills in the military, and can put them to use in the civilian world.

Others translate their experience with discipline, honor and teamwork to softer skills useful for many companies.

Hundreds of military personnel leave the service every day looking for the next step in their lives.

Saturday is the day to take time out to think about how a veteran could help your business.

