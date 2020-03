ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One man is in the hospital after being shot at around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

Rockford police say the shooting took place at 2300 W Jefferson St. between Soper Ave. and Alliance Ave.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and discovered a 33 year old man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No word yet on who pulled the trigger.