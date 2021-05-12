Sauce Shortage: Chick-fil-A limiting dipping sauces due to shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Chick-fil-A will now limit the number of dipping sauces each customer receives due to an industry-wide shortage.

The popular restaurant sent an email to customers explaining the new guidelines.

Customers will now get one sauce per entrée, two sauces per meal and three sauces per 30-count nuggets.

Chick-fil-A representatives said they apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate customers understanding the situation.

Chick-fil-A sells its sauces at select grocery stores and retailers nationwide, and all of the proceeds will go toward a scholarship initiative for employees.