Savanna woman battling cancer receives dream vacation

SAVANNA, Ill. — A Stateline woman fighting for her life takes a well deserved vacation, thanks to two Rockford-based charities.

At 18, Savanna native Elizabeth was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, changing her life forever and often forcing her parents to stay home from work.

In December 2019, the now 21-year-old and her parents and brother were awarded a dream vacation to Huntington Beach, California.

The family enjoyed a trip to Disneyland, Universal Studios, whale watching and a beachside bon fire.

The Nikolas Ritschel and Anna Miller foundations made the trip possible.