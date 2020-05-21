‘Save Our Fireworks’ telethon reaches $10,000 goal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eyewitness News is happy to announce Rockford’s most iconinc celebration, the 4th of July Fireworks show is on, thanks to YOUR help!

The 4th of July Committee needed $10,000 to make the holiday display happen. Eyewitness News teamed up with the committee to raise money for the show. You helped hit that goal–and then some.

Donations added up to more than $10,400. It looked like donations would fall short with just $7,400, but some area businesses made a final push in the form of anonymous donations.

THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO HELPED OUT AND DONATED!

