‘Save Sinissippi Golf Course’ movement seeing progress

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The community group trying to protect Rockford’s oldest golf course says it is seeing success.

Save Sinnissippi Golf Course committee members say rounds played are up 14% this year. That is despite the course being closed for several weeks and COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Last November, the Rockford Park District agreed to keep the historic 9-hole golf course open for 2020. District administrators gave the community one year to fix the course’s financial issues–which includes a $120,000 deficit.

“This is a multi-year commitment for us. We know it wasn’t going to turn around everything in one year, but that first year, being a good kick-off, gives us the opportunity to continue to do more things the next year and the year after,” explained the Golf Advisory Board Chairman Chip Block.



Sinnissippi has also hadded tow new leagues, bringing the total up to 6.

