FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game in Santa Clara, Calif. Rodgers does not want to speculate just how much longer he might remain in Green Bay now that the team has drafted his potential successor. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

(WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers is back in the building for the first time since the Packers picked his presumptive heir, Jordan Love.

While there’s plenty of talk about Green Bay’s move over the offseason, the leader of the Pack is focused on the upcoming season and savoring the moments now that he’s back in Green Bay.

“I don’t take any of it for granted. I don’t know what the future holds. I know I can control this year and my play and my approach and my attitude. And I’m enjoying being back with the guys. It’s fun to see them. Different, obviously, circumstances,” said Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers did address the questions about his long term future with the team a day after head coach Matt LaFleur said he expects Rodgers to be in Green Bay for a long time. The Packers quarterback reiterated what he’s said since Love was drafted.

“I think if I retire on the team’s timeline, then all is well. If they’re looking to move on before I’m done playing, there becomes an impasse at that point. I can control my play and my performance and my approach and my leadership, but at some point, there’s other factors involved,” said Rodgers.

As Rodgers and his teammates return to the facility there has been plenty of changes since the last time they were on the field due to the pandemic. Starting with COVID-19 testing that held players out of the facility while they waited for results, and now starting to get on the field for walk-throughs as they begin the ramp-up leading to the regular season.

At the same time some players around the league have made the choice to opt-out of the season due to coronavirus concerns. One member of the Packers chose to sit out this season, new wide receiver Devin Funchess.

Rodgers said he had conversations with Funchess before the decision became public. While Rodgers is not one of the players that was leaning towards sitting out, he does support those that made that decision.

“I was always gonna play. I respect any person who decides to opt out. There’s a lot of different circumstances around, I’m sure, each individual case,” said Rodgers. “I respect all those guys who decided to make that decision, even Devin.”

Now it’s to the rest of the locker room to dictate their success handling the virus going forward. Rodgers echoed the sentiment from LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst, that the actions of the players and what they do away from the facility will have a major impact on the success the team has on the field.

“At this point, all we can do is try and educate guys and try and be smart about what you’re doing outside the facility. There’s some things that are out of our control, some things that are in our control. I think there’s a responsibility that goes with it but there’s some things that are really out of your control,” said Rodgers.