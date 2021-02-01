Scammers are using local business owner’s phone number to steal money

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Phone scammers are at it again–this time using a local business owner’s number to try to gain a quick buck. The owner tells us that he wants his customers to be aware of the trick.

“My number just got picked it could happen to anybody,” explained Chuck Misuraca, the owner of Professional Electrical Services.

A local business owner becomes the next victim to a phone scam, but this time the owner’s number is being used to do the scheming.

“They apparently claim they’re ComEd and if they don’t call the 800 number, and pay their bill then they’re going to get their power shut off that day,” Misuraca explained.

Rockford’s Better Business Bureau Director, Dennis Horton, says it’s hard to stop this type of scam.

“There isn’t a lot that you can do to prevent it these are spoofed phone numbers. The scammers generally don’t even know who the business is,” Horton said.

But after receiving multiple phone calls, Misuraca tried to get to the bottom of it.

“After probably receiving eight or 10 calls I decided to call the state police thinking they could give me some answers, but they said there’s nothing they can do about it,” Misuraca said. “At that point, I decided I was changing my voice recording to let people know that I’m not doing this. I feel bad for the people that are getting called.”

One possible solution was to change his phone number, but Misuraca says he can’t.

“I didn’t want that because my business runs off of that I use my cell phone for my business number and my customers wouldn’t be able to get ahold of me after that,” Misuraca said.

Horton says scams like this one is common for the winter time.

“Right now is the time of the year where these calls start to increase because it’s winter and no one can go without heat,” Horton explained.