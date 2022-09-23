ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Law enforcement authorities are saying cyber criminals are targeting the banking service Zelle.

Criminals may send a fraudulent text alert claiming to be from Zelle. Replying to the message will trigger a phone call from a number that looks legitimate, but is not, officials said.

The person on the phone will then attempt to trick you into sending money.

“If they’re saying you’ve been the victim of a scam, or there’s unauthorized activity on your account, hang up with them and contact your financial institution directly, using the phone number that’s on their website,” said Lt. James Cooper of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Zelle is a service used by many banks to enable person-to-person money transfers via email or phone number.

To protect yourself when paying with a money transfer app, the Better Business Bureau suggests linking to a credit card, which puts additional security settings in place.