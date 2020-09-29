Scattered showers continue into Wednesday

A few sprinkles and light showers have been moving through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Tuesday evening, but should quickly be moving out by 7pm. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, briefly turning partly cloudy overnight This will allow temperatures area wide to dip into the low to mid 40s. Breezy west winds will continue through Wednesday ahead of a cold front forecast to move through mid-day. Ahead of the front temperatures will warm into the low 60s, but then will quickly fall Wednesday night.

As a series of low pressure systems move in from the northwest within a big dip, or trough, in the jet stream, scattered showers will be possible the next few days. The next chance for rain arrives early Wednesday morning with the first disturbance moving down from Wisconsin. As the cold front comes through mid-afternoon, scattered showers will remain possible during the afternoon and evening. Skies will dry Wednesday night with rain showers returning for Thursday. Highs on Thursday are expected to only warm into the mid 50s. Areas of frost will be likely Friday morning, and then again Saturday morning as lows flirt with the low to mid 30s.