ST. LOUIS – Schnucks is expanding its “Flexforce” employment option beyond the St. Louis region, now including additional locations in Missouri and Illinois.
The Flexforce option allows employees to use a scheduling app and claim shifts, even ones at a different Schnucks location than their assigned office. According to a news release from the grocer, this will allow workers to “optimize their work schedules by selecting shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules.”
“Much like rideshare and food delivery service employees, Flexforce teammates are able to seek and claim shifts at the time and location of their choosing,” said Schnucks Vice President of Store Operations Stacy Brandt. “The Flexforce employment option not only allows us to position our teammates for success, it helps us ensure we have the right people, in the right place, at the right time taking care of and serving our customers.”
In addition to the St. Louis, Missouri metropolitan stores, Schnucks now offers the Flexforce employment option in the following areas:
Missouri
Cape Girardeau
Sullivan
Union
Illinois
Alton
Belleville
Bethalto
Bloomington
Cahokia
Centralia
Champaign
Cherry Valley
Collinsville
Columbia
DeKalb
Edwardsville
Fairview Heights
Godfrey
Granite City
Loves Park
Mahomet
Normal
O’Fallon
Rockford
Roscoe
Savoy
Swansea
Urbana
Waterloo
Wood River
The option also expands for Indiana stores in Evansville and Newburgh.