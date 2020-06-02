Schnucks grocery stores closing early now through Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Schnucks stores will be closing early tonight through Sunday.
“We continue to pray for justice, equity, and peace for our communities,” the company said in a statement.
The move comes as the region prepares for potentially violent clashes between police and protesters. The protests against police brutality in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have often turned violent after dark, with storefronts across America being destroyed or looted.
The following stores will be operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m through Sunday, June 7th:
Cherry Valley
2206 Barnes Blvd.
Cherry Valley, IL 61112
DeKalb
975 South Annie Glidden Road DeKalb, IL 60115
Loves Park
1810 Harlem Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
Rockford
6410 East State Street
Rockford, IL 61108
Rockford
3134 11th Street
Rockford, IL 61109
Rockford Plaza
2642 Charles Street
Rockford, IL 61108
Roscoe
4860 Hononegah Road
Roscoe, IL 61073
