ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WTVO) — Schnucks has issued an allergy alert on their 12-ounce packages of fruit and nut trail mix due to the possibility of it containing undeclared milk, a known allergen.

The concern is due to customers who are allergic or have severe sensitivity to milk running the risk of a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume the Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix.

“Affected product may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange,” said Schnucks in a press release.

You can contact the Schnucks Customer Care team with any questions at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.