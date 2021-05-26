School of Rock star Kevin Clark, 32, dies after being hit by car in Chicago

TORONTO – SEPTEMBER 10: Actor Kevin Clark attends the gala screening for “School of Rock” during the 2003 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2003 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Donald Weber/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — School of Rock star Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy Jones, has reportedly died after being struck by a car while riding a bike in Chicago.

According to TMZ, the incident happened overnight Wednesday in the northwest side of the city.

Clark’s sister told reporters that he was on his way home when he was struck by a 20-year-old female driving a Hyundai Sonata. Police say she was not arrested but issued citations.

TORONTO – SEPTEMBER 10: Jack Black (back) with the child cast members (L-R) Robert Tsei, Kevin Clark, Miranda Cosgrove, Joey Gaydos and Rebecca Brown attend the gala screening for “School of Rock” during the 2003 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2003 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Donald Weber/Getty Images)

The 2003 film was Clark’s only acting credits. Clark said he landed the part as a child since he already knew how to play drums.

Clark was only 32.