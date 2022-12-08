BOULDER, Colo. (WTVO) — Scientists have found a way to photograph the “invisible plume” of toilet water that sprays into the air as a toilet is flushed.

According to StudyFinds, researchers at the University of Colorado used lasers and cameras to capture the ejection of particles from a lidless public toilet.

The video shows droplets shoot out of the bowl at speeds of 6.6 feet per second, reaching 4.9 feet above the toilet in 8 seconds.

In the study, published in Scientific Reports, lead author Professor John Crimaldi said “Once you see these videos, you’re never going to think about a toilet flush the same way again. By making dramatic visual images of this process, our study can play an important role in public health messaging.”

The study found the water could contain bacteria such as E. coli and C. difficile, as well as noroviruses and adenoviruses.

“We had expected these aerosol particles would just sort of float up, but they came out like a rocket,” notes Crimaldi.