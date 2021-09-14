Scientists say earth has had twice as many days over 122 degrees since 1980’s

(WTVO) – According to a global BBC analysis, scientists say the number of days that have reached 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50C) has doubled globally since the 1980’s.

Scientists say the reason for the extreme temperature increase is due to global warming.

“The increase can be 100% attributed to the burning of fossil fuels,” says Dr. Friederike Otto, Associate Director of the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford.

It has been found that the increase in heat can be deadly for humans, nature, and all kinds of infrastructure.

“We need to act quickly. The faster we cut our emissions, the better off we’ll all be,” says Dr Sihan Li, Climate Researcher at the School of Geography and the Environment at the University of Oxford.

A study from Rutgers University warns that 1.2 billion people around the world could be affected by heat stress by 2100 if the current fossil fuel emissions stay the same.

“With continued emissions and lack of action, not only will these extreme heat events become more severe and more frequent, but emergency response and recovery will become more challenging,” warns Dr Li.